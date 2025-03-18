ADVERTISEMENT

Halton

Fire at Oakville car dealership deemed ‘suspicious’: fire officials

By Laura Sebben

Published

Fire officials say the OFM has been called in after an early morning fire at an Oakville car dealership.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.