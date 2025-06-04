ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Video shows alleged impaired driver fleeing from police in Oshawa

By Codi Wilson

Published

Durham police say a driver is facing numerous charges after allegedly driving while impaired and fleeing from police. (YouTube/ Durham Regional Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.