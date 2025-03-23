ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Suspect assaulted woman, attempted to set her hijab on fire at Ajax library: police

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

The 'unprovoked attack' happened on Saturday at Ajax Public Library’s Main Branch.


















