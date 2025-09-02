Durham

Police search for suspects who allegedly smashed into a Bank of Montreal in Whitby with excavator, stole ATM

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Police are searching for an unknown number of suspects who allegedly smashed the front entrance of a BMO branch at 5530 Baldwin St. S. in Whitby with an excavator and removed an ATM early Tuesday morning.


















