ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter ‘optimistic’ despite hefty U.S. auto tariffs in effect

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter says his community is 'staying optimistic' in the face of Donald Trump's automotive tariffs


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.