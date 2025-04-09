ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Hamilton man charged with child luring after sharing explicit content on chat site: Durham police

By Laura Sebben

Published

A Hamilton man is facing child luring charges after sending sexually explicit messages and images to someone he thought was teenage girl.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.