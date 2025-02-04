ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

‘Distressing:’ Hate-motivated graffiti found at Whitby library for third time in a month

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Hate-motivated graffiti found inside Whitby Central Library for the third time this month. (Whitby Public Library)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.