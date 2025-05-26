ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Composite image released of suspect wanted in assault on elderly woman after collision in Ajax: OPP

By Laura Sebben

Published

OPP have released a composite drawing of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault on an 84-year-old woman in Ajax last month.


















