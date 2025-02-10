ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

2 charged after 5 kilos of meth seized during Super Bowl RIDE program in Whitby

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Almost five kilos of crystal meth were seized by police during a Super Bowl RIDE program in Whitby on Feb. 9. (DRPS photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.