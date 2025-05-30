ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

14-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in fatal stabbing of elderly Pickering woman

By Codi Wilson

Updated

Published

Several police vehicles are stationed outside a home on Lynn Heights Drive in Pickering on May after an elderly woman was fatally stabbed. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.