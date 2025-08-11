ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Volunteers wanted for 2026 FIFA World Cup in Toronto

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Looking for a job? Applications have now opened for more than 3,000 volunteer positions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.