ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Victim identified in deadly Scarborough shooting

By Bryann Aguilar and Joanna Lavoie

Published

A large area in Scarborough has been cordoned off after a man was fatally shot. Beth MacDonell has more on the investigation.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.