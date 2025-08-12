ADVERTISEMENT

‘Very serious homicide investigation’: 1 dead, 1 arrested following stabbing in Toronto’s east end

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A male victim has died in hosital following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday afternoon, police say.


















