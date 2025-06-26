U of T may host some international students from Harvard if visa restrictions prevent U.S. entry

The Munk School of Global Affairs building is shown in Toronto on Friday, January 25, 2019. A Canadian award for books on global affairs has more than tripled its purse to $50,000.Presented by University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy and Foreign Policy magazine, the prize previously awarded $15,000 annually to an English non-fiction book on international affairs.

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)