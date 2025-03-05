ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Tow truck driver shot, two others wounded in separate shooting at tow yard: Toronto police

By Codi Wilson

Published

Two shootings in a span of a few hours on two ends of the city involving tow trucks, one of which took place in the area of Weston and St. Clair.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.