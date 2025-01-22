ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Toronto woman thanks ‘stranger angel’ who came to her aid after serious cycling accident

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Toronto resident Stephanie Pimentel shattered her humerus and broke her elbow in an Oct. 9 cycling accident near Shaw and Queen streets. (Supplied)


















