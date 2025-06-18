ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Toronto police identify 36-year-old man fatally stabbed in east end

By Codi Wilson and Bryann Aguilar

Published

A large police presence can be seen in the Danforth area after a man in his 20s was stabbed and later died in hospital. Janice Golding has the details.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.