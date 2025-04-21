ADVERTISEMENT

Local

‘The vehicle is littered with bullet holes:’ 1 person critically injured after being shot by Toronto police officer

By Codi Wilson and Laura Sebben

Published

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate after a person was sent to the hospital in critical condition.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.