ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Suspect reportedly seen with gun in Kensington Market crashes into police cruiser

By Codi Wilson

Published

A suspect reportedly seen with a gun in Kensington Market crashed a vehicle into a police cruiser, Toronto police say. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.