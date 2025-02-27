ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Police identify man stabbed to death in Toronto’s west end

By Codi Wilson

Published

Paulo Mota, 38, of Toronto, is seen in this undated image released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.