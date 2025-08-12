ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Part of Bay Street closed after marked police vehicle and several other vehicles struck during collision; 1 in custody

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A portion of a busy street in downtown Toronto is closed for an investigation after a driver struck a marked police vehicle and several parked vehicles near Tor


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.