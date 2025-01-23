ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Only 10 TTC surface routes are meeting the goal for on-time performance and ‘bunching’ may be to blame: report

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

A recently released report on Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) metrics show that only 10 of all 179 surface routes met the goal of being on time during the evening rush hour between September and November, last year.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.