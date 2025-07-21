ADVERTISEMENT

Local

On-site probe of Indigenous remains found in east Toronto starting soon, despite group’s threat to ‘shut down all construction activity in the area’

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A construction site in Toronto's Riverdale area has been shut down for almost two years following the discovery of ancient Indigenous remains.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.