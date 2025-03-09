ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Loaded gun seized during raid at alleged illegal North York cannabis dispensary, 2 charged

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A loaded handgun that was allegedly seized during a raid in North York on March 8. (TPS photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.