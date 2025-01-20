ADVERTISEMENT

Local

East-end Toronto businesses struggling amid Ontario Line construction

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Greek World manager Luis Alcantara, left, stands next to owner George Charalambous outside the Pape Avenue shop. (Joanna Lavoie/CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.