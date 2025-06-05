ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Boy, 6, seriously injured in fall from west Toronto apartment building: police

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A six-year-old boy has been seriously injured after falling from the 10th floor of this apartment building near Black Creek Drive and Weston Road.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.