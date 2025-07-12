ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Body found near Hwy. 401 believed to be missing Toronto woman: police

By Bryann Aguilar and Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

Police give a brief update on a body found by Highway 401 near Pickering, which is believed to be a missing woman.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.