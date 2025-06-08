ADVERTISEMENT

Investigation underway after ‘male in his teens’ shot dead in Toronto’s west end

By Jermaine Wilson and Joanna Lavoie

Toronto police speak to reporters about what happened and the latest details regarding the victim and suspect(s) who fled.


















