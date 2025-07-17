ADVERTISEMENT

Local

28-year-old Montreal man dead after shooting in Yorkdale mall parking lot

By Codi Wilson and Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

A large section has been cordoned off outside Yorkdale mall after a man in his 20s was fatally shot in the early morning hours. Janice Golding reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.