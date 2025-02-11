ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

Whitby woman wants refund after giving psychic over $50,000 to help her fall in love

By Pat Foran

Published

The woman believes she was misled and wants her money back, but she's only received a partial refund. CTV's Pat Foran reports for Consumer Alert.


















