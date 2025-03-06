ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

‘Technical glitch’ holding up some of Ontario’s $200 rebate cheques, causing them to bounce

By Pat Foran

Published

Some taxpayers say they’re still waiting for the cheques from the province to come, while others say the ones they received bounced.


















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.