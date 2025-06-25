ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

Leaky toilets lead to $25,000 in water bills for two Ontario homeowners

By Pat Foran

Published

Two Ontario homeowners are speaking out after receiving water bills totalling $25,028. CTV's Pat Foran reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.