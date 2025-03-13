ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

How one Ontario woman fought back and won after being overcharged for 7 years on her gas bill

By Pat Foran

Published

Enbridge initially told her she would only be refunded for two years out of the seven she spent overpaying. Pat Foran reports for Consumer Alert.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.