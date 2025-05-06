ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

‘Even the teller said it was good’: Small Ontario business defrauded of $108,000 in bank draft scam

By Pat Foran

Published

While bank drafts are a considered a secure way to accept payment, now criminals are creating fake ones to use in scams.


















