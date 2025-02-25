ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

‘Do you know how long I had to work to make that money?’ How an Oakville man lost $750K to a fake website

By Pat Foran

Published

While looking for a better interest rate on his GICs, an Oakville man was fooled by a “look-alike” website. Pat Foran reports for Consumer Alert.


















