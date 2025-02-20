ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

Apple is offering an alternative to traditional hearing aids but Canadians are still waiting on approval

By Pat Foran

Published

Apple’s AirPod Pros are being touted as an alternative for those living with mild to moderate hearing loss. Pat Foran reports for Consumer Alert.


















