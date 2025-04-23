ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Where are these guns coming from?‘: Toronto’s mayor reacts after 16-year-old dies following exchange of gunfire with police

By Laura Sebben

Published

Toronto's mayor said the city needs to work harder to keep American guns out of the hands of teenagers and prevent them from joining gangs.


















