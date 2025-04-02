ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Wet weather drenches GTA as 50 mm of rain, flooding, thunderstorms expected

By Codi Wilson and Laura Sebben

Published

Commuters in Toronto wait for a TTC bus as rain falls in the city on March 5, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.