ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘We just got lucky’: How some GTA homebuyers are finding space in a changing market

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

A real estate agent puts up a 'sold' sign in front of a house in Toronto, on Tuesday, April 20, 2010. (Darren Calabrese / THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.