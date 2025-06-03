ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘They’ve got him now:’ New video shows police takedown of carjacking suspect

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

In the footage, Durham police are seen chasing down and arresting an armed suspect following an attempted carjacking in Ajax


















