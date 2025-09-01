Toronto

Vehicle damaged, driver hurt after bicycle thrown from overpass onto Don Valley Parkway

By Laura Sebben

Published

Toronto police are searching for a man who caused “severe damage” to a vehicle after throwing a bicycle from an overpass above the Don Valley Parkway on Aug. 31, 2025.


















