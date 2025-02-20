ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Union warns that city workers strike could shutter March Break camps and some childcare centres

By Chris Fox

Published

27,000 members of CUPE Local 79 could be off the job as of March 8.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.