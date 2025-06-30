ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Union says 250 CN Tower workers have been locked out

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

The CN Tower is pictured in Toronto, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel (Colin Perkel)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.