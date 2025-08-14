ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto’s first Simons location marks ‘new chapter’ for department store: CEO

By The Canadian Press

Published

Simons' new location is seen at Yorkdale Mall in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.