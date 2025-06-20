ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto police ID suspect wanted in fatal stabbing in east end

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

24-year-old Anthony Steven Oliveira is wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old man in Toronto's east end


















