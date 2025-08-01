ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto police charge 2 men with trafficking 15-year-old girl

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Marshall Nathaniel O’Connor and Eric Carreiro are facing numerous charges in a human trafficking investigation. (Toronto police handout)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.