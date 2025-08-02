ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto man who races TTC streetcars on foot keeps on winning

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Mac Bauer is racing the TTC's streetcar routes and hasn't lost yet. (TikTok/MacBauer)


















