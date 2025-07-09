ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto city staff scaling back plan to install dedicated transit lanes on Bathurst Street

By Bryann Aguilar

Updated

Published

Vehicles are seen lined up at the intersection of Bathurst and Dupont streets on May 27. (CTV News Toronto Chopper/photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.