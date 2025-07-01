ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto Canada Day celebrations: where to attend and what to know about road closures

By Laura Sebben

Published

John Weatherbed, wearing a hat made of Canadian flags, takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in Toronto, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Andrew Lahodynskyj)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.