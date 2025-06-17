ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto-area school bus driver seen in vehicle with ‘Lolita’s Line’ sign in window removed from route

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

A Vaughan, Ont., bus driver who had a sign in their vehicle that read "Lolita's Line" has been removed from the route. (Instagram/v.the_light)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.